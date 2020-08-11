Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCA Apex Council meeting set for Aug 14; resumption of cricket on agenda

Resumption of cricketing activities in the megalopolis will top the agenda of the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Apex Council meeting to be held here on August 14. "We will discuss resumption of cricketing activity and also the Standard Operating Procedures sent by the BCCI to all the state associations in this regard," an Apex Council member said. Issues related to the formation of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will also be discussed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:33 IST
MCA Apex Council meeting set for Aug 14; resumption of cricket on agenda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Resumption of cricketing activities in the megalopolis will top the agenda of the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Apex Council meeting to be held here on August 14. Cricket in the megalopolis has come to a grinding halt since mid-March due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities in the country. "We will discuss resumption of cricketing activity and also the Standard Operating Procedures sent by the BCCI to all the state associations in this regard," an Apex Council member said.

Issues related to the formation of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will also be discussed. MCA had shortlisted three names -- Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni and Samir Dighe -- as members of the CIC.

MCA scorer Deepak Joshi has also written to the association to take up the issues of retired scorers with the BCCI. Joshi in an email, a copy of which is with PTI, has sought medical group insurance policy and ex-gratia amount for the scorers, citing the case of retired MCA scorer Ramesh Parab, who had successfully fought COVID-19. As per the agenda, Joshi's email willl also come up for discussion.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia develops first vaccine against coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinat...

Investors call for greater Rio accountability over destroyed ancient caves

British and Australian investment funds said on Monday that Rio Tintos testimony last week over its destruction of ancient caves in Australia raised questions about the accountability of its senior leadership.Rio chief executive Jean-Sbasti...

HDFC raises Rs 10,000cr equity capital in QIP; issues warrants and bonds

Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors, including Government of Singapore and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. Besides, the corporatio...

Can take over MCD schools if BJP fail in duties: Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi government can take over schools run by the three Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-ruled municipal corporations in case they failed to pay salaries to teachers and distributing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020