Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamran criticises PCB for deciding to challenge Umar's ban reduction

An independent adjudicator of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokar reduced Umar's ban from three years to 18 months, hearing his appeal. Justice Khokar also gave Umar and the PCB the option of filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for International Sports (CAS) against his decision.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:26 IST
Kamran criticises PCB for deciding to challenge Umar's ban reduction

Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the PCB for its decision to challenge the reduction of the ban imposed on his younger brother, Umar Akmal for not reporting sport-fixing approaches. An independent adjudicator of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokar reduced Umar's ban from three years to 18 months, hearing his appeal.

Justice Khokar also gave Umar and the PCB the option of filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for International Sports (CAS) against his decision. On Monday the PCB announced it would file the appeal. Kamran said in the past players had been banned for short terms of three to six months and even had their fines reduced for the same offence but in Umar's case the PCB is not even satisfied with the 18 months ban on him. "Umar is being treated unjustly because in the past he has always cooperated with the authorities in such cases and this time also he admitted the mistake of not reporting the matter to the authorities. Even the reduced 18 months ban is hard on him," he said.

PCB said it has taken the decision following a review of the detailed order of the independent adjudicator, whereby the length of Umar’s ban has been reduced from 36 months to 18 months (running concurrently) on grounds of taking a compassionate view. "The PCB takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach. "The PCB believes a senior cricketer like Umar Akmal was aware of the consequences when, after having attended a number of anti-corruption lectures at domestic and international level, having witnessed the consequences of indulging in corrupt conduct, still failed to report the approaches to the relevant authorities," the PCB said in a press release.

"The PCB doesn't take any pride in seeing a cricketer of Umar's stature being banned for corruption, but as a credible and respectable institution, we need to send out a loud and clear message to all our stakeholders that there will be no sympathy whatsoever for anyone who breaches the regulations." The three-year ban was initially imposed in April by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel under the Anti-Corruption laws. Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan imposed the ban on Umar on April 27 after finding him guilty of breaching the PCB anti-corruption code by not reporting approaches made to him in Lahore at two separate parties to spot fix matches in the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB had suspended Umar on February 20 this year. Kamran said that his brother is being treated unfairly and already his career had suffered a lot due to unjust selection decisions.

The Judge who headed the Disciplinary Panel noted in his final decision that Umar had failed to show any remorse or explain why he had not reported the approaches to the PCB and neither had he divulged details of the discussions he had with the suspected bookmakers at two meetings in Lahore..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Tuesday completed the signing of Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez on a permanent deal after the defender ended his contract with Cultural Leonesa. Gonzalez, who has signed an initial two-year contract, became t...

All those who came in contact with infected person should be traced and tested within 72 hours: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted that 10 states account for 80 per cent of active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pand...

Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for medical treatment, asks fans to not speculate

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday revealed he would be taking a short break from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health. The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Li...

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020