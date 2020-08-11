Left Menu
Soccer-Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon

Celtic are also scheduled to host Aberdeen on Saturday. Scotland's government has warned that it could halt the new Premiership season as the continue to discuss the situation with the clubs and the Scottish Professional Football League.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:33 IST
Celtic and Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership matches should be called off this week after their players broke quarantine rules, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli, 25, played in Celtic's 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after returning from Spain - where he had travelled without informing the club - and apologised for his error in judgement. Scottish champions Celtics have promised an investigation after condemning the "stupidity" of Bolingoli's actions.

Sturgeon said the incident was a "flagrant breach" of the guidelines. "What I regret is some football players seem incapable of living up to their responsibilities," she said.

"At a minimum, you should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the course of the coming week and we'll set out conclusions beyond that. "Consider today the yellow card; the next time, it will be the red card."

Aberdeen's Premiership match against St Johnstone was postponed on Friday after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19, with six others self-isolating. Celtic are scheduled to visit St Mirren on Wednesday, while Aberdeen meet Hamilton. Celtic are also scheduled to host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Scotland's government has warned that it could halt the new Premiership season as the continue to discuss the situation with the clubs and the Scottish Professional Football League. Celtic said they had apologised to all clubs in the league.

"It's difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation," the club said in a statement. "Celtic are in touch with every SPFL club today, and with all relevant authorities, to apologise for the fact that one of our employees has created so much additional difficulty through his actions."

They said their entire playing and backroom staff had been tested twice for coronavirus since the incident and all, including Bolingoli, had tested negative. "While this comes as a relief to all concerned, it in no way diminishes the seriousness or stupidity of the player's actions," Celtic said.

Steven Gerrard, the manager of Celtic's local rivals Rangers, said the government's warning should serve as a wake-up call. "If mistakes continue to happen, there's no doubt the season will be cancelled," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

