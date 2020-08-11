Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's could be minus Laureano vs. Angels

I look like a not very smart guy. He added, "When you're very emotional, especially about your mother, it's just tough." Laureano started the Monday game against the Angels and went 0-for-3 with two walks in Oakland's 10-9 loss to the Angels, as MLB had not announced a ruling on disciplinary action.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:29 IST
A's could be minus Laureano vs. Angels

The Oakland A's could be without Ramon Laureano for their Tuesday game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., if, as expected, Major League Baseball announces a suspension for the center fielder. Laureano sparked a brawl with the Houston Astros on Sunday when he charged the Astros bench. Laureano had been hit by a pitch for the second time in the game -- and third time in the three-game series -- and then began jawing with the Astros' bench, particularly Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, after reaching first base.

After Cintron motioned Laureano to make a move, and also reportedly said derogatory things about the player's mother, Laureano ran toward the Houston dugout, a decision he now regrets. "I don't take what (Cintron said) very lightly, and I don't think anybody would," Laureano said. "It's just a tough situation. I reacted that way unfortunately during very hard times when it comes to social distancing during the pandemic. I look like a not very smart guy.

He added, "When you're very emotional, especially about your mother, it's just tough." Laureano started the Monday game against the Angels and went 0-for-3 with two walks in Oakland's 10-9 loss to the Angels, as MLB had not announced a ruling on disciplinary action. But that could happen before the Tuesday contest.

Laureano has started all 17 of the A's games this season, and he is hitting .263/.405/.491 with three homers and 10 RBIs. He has reached base at least once in all but two games. Mike Fiers will make the start on the mound for Oakland. He is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts, including an outing against the Angels on July 26 when he gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings.

Fiers is 6-4 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) against the Angels, and there are Los Angeles hitters who have hit Fiers well over his career. Mike Trout is batting .387 (12-for-31) with five homers and four doubles against him. David Fletcher is 7-for-11, and Shohei Ohtani is 6-for-11. Right-hander Dylan Bundy (2-1, 2.08 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, coming off the best performance by an Angels starter so far this season.

Last Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, Bundy threw a complete game, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter in a 6-1 victory. Bundy, who is 3-1 with a 4.26 ERA in six career games (five starts) vs. Oakland, hopes to see his teammate, rookie right fielder Jo Adell, show some of the promise that had him ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Since being called up to make his major league debut Aug. 4, Adell is hitting just .211 (4-for-19) with 11 strikeouts. That includes a two-hit game Monday against the A's, his first multi-hit performance. "It's gonna have to be me just settling in," Adell said. "Figuring out my groove and understanding that it's a game and things happen, you make mistakes. Just go out and do you. I think I'm not there yet. I'm ready to get there, I'm on my way to get to getting there.

"But it's one of those things where I just have to go out, relax and just do my thing and not really worry about the result." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Polio vaccination campaigns restart in Afghanistan and Pakistan after COVID-19 hiatus

Programmes are expected to be rolled out across Pakistan and almost half of Afghanistan this month, after vaccination drives in July reached some 780,000 children and three provinces in the two countries, respectively. Critical, to avoid ...

Putin hails new Sputnik moment as Russia is first to approve a COVID-19 vaccine

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move Moscow likened to its success in the Cold War-era space...

Weak data weighs on pound's rise towards 5-month highs

The British pound climbed towards five-month highs on Tuesday, benefiting from broad-based dollar weakness even as data showed job losses in Britain jumped to their highest levels in more than a decade in the three months to June.Against a ...

Remote voting should inspire trust of all, assure integrity of electoral process: EC Chandra

Stressing on the importance of ensuring greater inclusiveness in elections, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said remote voting should be such that it inspires trust of all stakeholders and assures integrity of electoral process and sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020