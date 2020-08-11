Colts sign veteran S Wilson

Left Menu
The Indianapolis Colts have signed eight-year veteran safety Tavon Wilson, the team announced Tuesday. For his career, Wilson has 357 tackles with eight interceptions in 110 games (43 starts). The Colts also activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:18 IST
The Indianapolis Colts have signed eight-year veteran safety Tavon Wilson, the team announced Tuesday. Terms were not announced.

Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Detroit Lions. The 30-year-old started 13 of 16 games for the Lions last year, registering 98 tackles and five passes defensed. He spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft. For his career, Wilson has 357 tackles with eight interceptions in 110 games (43 starts).

The Colts also activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. --Field Level Media

