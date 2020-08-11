Haskins aims to command offense like Brady, Brees

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Tuesday that he has entered training camp workouts with the mentality that he's the club's starter. The second-year quarterback's comments come one day after Washington coach Ron Rivera said that Alex Smith will be part of the competition if he's healthy.

"I think mostly it's just a mentality going in every day to handle your business both on and off the field," Haskins said. "Just having a certain presence and confidence when commanding an offense and when commanding a huddle. Having learned that going into the last couple games of the season last year, I've been just trying to master that same edge that a (Tampa Bay quarterback) Tom Brady or (New Orleans) Drew Brees has when he steps into a building you know he's there. "Not necessarily having been named (a starter) right now, but our offense needs a guy who's going to take ownership and lead and, why not be me? So, that's what I've been doing."

Haskins, 23, also said he welcomed the competition from Smith, who nearly lost his right leg following a gruesome injury in 2018 that required 17 surgeries. The 36-year-old Smith is attempting to resume his football career and could put a significant wrinkle in the quarterback battle. "I'm excited for Alex. I hope he gets back to full 100 percent health. Whoever's in the quarterback room I have to compete with," Haskins said. "Even though he's not really practicing with the offense, he's still working hard. Even if we get to run together against each other in competition and drills, I'm trying to make sure he gets me better and I get him better. I look at Alex as someone who is a mentor in the room who can get me better every single day as far as who we're getting ready for this week and who we're getting ready for next week."

Haskins, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, completed 119 of 203 passes for 1,365 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games (seven starts) last season.