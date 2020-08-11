Left Menu
Development News Edition

WFI looking to organise Senior National Wrestling Championship in December

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is looking to hold the Senior National Wrestling Championship in December this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:30 IST
WFI looking to organise Senior National Wrestling Championship in December
WFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is looking to hold the Senior National Wrestling Championship in December this year. The federation has proposed to organise the tournament in Gonda.

"We have proposed to organise Senior National Wrestling Championship in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The championship may take place from 18th to 20th December 2020," a WFI official told ANI. The WFI had earlier stated that it is looking to start the training camp for both men and women wrestlers by the first week of August.

Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary had confirmed to ANI that the federation is indeed looking to start the training camp and initially, the Olympic bound athletes will start training first, and later it will be expanded for other categories as well. "We are planning to resume our training camp by the first week of August, we have had discussions on it. Initially, wrestlers from five Olympics weight categories will be invited first and later we will look to expand it for other categories," Tomar had told ANI.

Tomar had also clarified that the training camp for men will be organised in Sonipat while for women, it will be held in Lucknow. The wrestling training camps have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although training camps for different sports have started in the country, wrestling has not been able to do it so far as it is a contact sport. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP leader urges EDMC to terminate Tahir Hussain's membership immidiately

A Delhi BJP spokesperson has demanded that the party ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation immediately terminate the membership of suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, currently in jail in connection with the February riots in the city. ...

34 Tablighi attendees get `stand till court rises' punishment

Three courts in Madhya Pradesh have awarded day-long sentences to 34 people including 31 foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi but did not follow isolation norms on arrival in the state. The courts, in separate cases, a...

HC notice to Guj govt on plea challenging factories ordinance

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition challenging the Factories Gujarat Amendment Ordinance, 2020, and calling it violative of the basic human rights of factory workers. The ordinance, promu...

Jairam Ramesh writes to Javadekar, says Draft EIA Notification flawed

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar of misrepresenting the implications of the Draft EIA Notification on the countrys environmental regulatory framework and its impact on environment. In a letter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020