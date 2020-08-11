Left Menu
Daughter of Giants owner Tisch dead at 36

Hilary Anne Tisch, the daughter of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, died following a bout with depression. "Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person," Steve Tisch said in the statement. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:48 IST
Daughter of Giants owner Tisch dead at 36

Hilary Anne Tisch, the daughter of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, died following a bout with depression. She was 36. "Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person," Steve Tisch said in the statement. "Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Hilary Tisch was a jewelry designer and gemologist, according to the family. She was a founding partner of Los Angeles-based Doen and shopdoen.com and volunteered with Operation Smile. Giants co-owner John Mara released the following statement:

"On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort." In addition to her father, Steve, Hilary is survived by her mother, Patsy, and her siblings Will, Elizabeth, Holden and Zachary.

