Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry sets Aug 13 deadline for NSFs to respond to sports code questionnaire

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday asked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to submit a set of Sports Code questionnaire by August 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:38 IST
Sports Ministry sets Aug 13 deadline for NSFs to respond to sports code questionnaire
Narinder Batra and Rajeev Mehta meet with Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday asked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to submit a set of Sports Code questionnaire by August 13. The response to the Sports Code questionnaire is important for all NSFz as a case is pending in the Delhi High Court and the date for the next hearing is August 21.

"The case in Delhi High Court is fixed for 21st August 2020 and the information requested by MoYAS can now be given by 13th August. In case you have already submitted the required information and feel that you do not need to share anything more/additional then you can simply inform the concerned in ministry that the required information has already been provided," IOA president Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement. The Sports Ministry decided to extend the deadline after Narinder Batra and Rajeev Mehta held a meeting with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal on Tuesday.

"On request of President and Secretary-General (IOA), the Hon'ble Union Sports Minister agreed to meet with an IOA delegation comprising of 10 to 12 members to take the discussions forward. Once again the discussions were discussed in a very positive atmosphere and full support will be provided for preparation for Olympics and running of all sporting activity," the joint statement read. The ministry had earlier asked the 57 NSFs to reply to the questionnaire by August 11.

These 57 NSFs had their provisional recognition withdrawn for violation of the National Sports Code's age and tenure guidelines. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Central Vista project: 3 firms qualify for submission of financial bid for new Parliament building

Three construction companies have qualified for submission of financial bid for the contract to build a new Parliament building, according to CPWD records. These companies are LT Ltd,&#160;Tata Project Ltd and&#160;Shapoorji Pallonji and Co...

For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.Odishas COVID-19 t...

Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

Officials in a city outside of Atlanta have approved a settlement agreement resulting in the resignation of a police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesnt support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Johns Creek...

UK court says face recognition violates human rights

The use of facial recognition technology by British police has violated human rights and data protection laws, a court said Tuesday, in a decision praised as a victory against invasive practices by the authorities. In a case trumpeted as th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020