Sports Ministry sets Aug 13 deadline for NSFs to respond to sports code questionnaire

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday asked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to submit a set of Sports Code questionnaire by August 13. The response to the Sports Code questionnaire is important for all NSFz as a case is pending in the Delhi High Court and the date for the next hearing is August 21.

"The case in Delhi High Court is fixed for 21st August 2020 and the information requested by MoYAS can now be given by 13th August. In case you have already submitted the required information and feel that you do not need to share anything more/additional then you can simply inform the concerned in ministry that the required information has already been provided," IOA president Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement. The Sports Ministry decided to extend the deadline after Narinder Batra and Rajeev Mehta held a meeting with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal on Tuesday.

"On request of President and Secretary-General (IOA), the Hon'ble Union Sports Minister agreed to meet with an IOA delegation comprising of 10 to 12 members to take the discussions forward. Once again the discussions were discussed in a very positive atmosphere and full support will be provided for preparation for Olympics and running of all sporting activity," the joint statement read. The ministry had earlier asked the 57 NSFs to reply to the questionnaire by August 11.

These 57 NSFs had their provisional recognition withdrawn for violation of the National Sports Code's age and tenure guidelines. (ANI)