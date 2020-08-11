Left Menu
Dom Sibley looking to be more proactive against spinners

England opening batsman Dom Sibley on Tuesday said that he is looking to be more proactive against spinners and will try to rotate the strike more in the upcoming second Test against Pakistan.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:42 IST
England opening batsman Dom Sibley (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England opening batsman Dom Sibley on Tuesday said that he is looking to be more proactive against spinners and will try to rotate the strike more in the upcoming second Test against Pakistan. In the first Test against Pakistan, Sibley managed to 44 runs, with 36 coming in the second innings. Yasir Shah got the better of Sibley in the second innings.

"I do feel, sitting here now, that I've got a lot more to give. I've only sort of shown myself to a certain level at this stage, and I do feel like I've let opportunities slip to score maybe four or five hundreds. That might be sounding greedy and it might sound unrealistic but that's the way I think," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sibley as saying. "I am trying to learn and improve as much as possible. That's the thing that I probably need to do a bit better, especially against spin, is to try and rotate the strike as much as possible; be a bit more proactive. I've been working really hard on that," he added.

Sibley had scored a century against the West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series and he had shut his critics who had been vocal in faulting his technique. But against Pakistan, the opener was unable to score big runs, and now he would be looking to score big in the second Test.

"I was obviously extremely disappointed with the way I got out in that second innings because I had worked really hard, and had been really disciplined against him. I did feel like I wanted to be that person, not out at the end when we chased that down. But it wasn't to be and you try and learn from those mistakes," Sibley said. "It's a fine balance, I suppose because I want to be out there and put such a high price on my wicket and do a good job for the team. But at the same time, trying to find that balance between that and having the bravery to play the shots that I feel like I know I have in the locker," he added.

England had defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test after chasing down a score of 277. The side was 117/5 at one stage, but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler played knocks of 84 and 75 respectively to take the team through.

The second Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from August 13. (ANI)

