Report: MLB suspends Cintron 20 games, Laureano six

Major League Baseball suspended Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron for 20 games Tuesday for his role in Sunday's brawl between the Astros and Oakland A's, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported. The report said Cintron will not appeal the suspension, believed to be one of the longest ever levied against a coach.

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano also received a six-game suspension, per the report. After getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, Laureano charged the Houston bench following an exchange with Cintron that included alleged derogatory remarks about the outfielder's mother.

Laureano, 26, has started all 17 of the A's games this season, and he is hitting .263/.405/.491 with three homers and 10 RBIs. He has reached base at least once in all but two games. Cintron, 41, has been on Houston's coaching staff since 2017. He played parts of nine seasons in the majors from 2001-09 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, batting .275 with 33 homers and 222 RBIs in 680 games.

