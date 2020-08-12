Left Menu
Jays win Buffalo opener, topping Marlins in 10

Travis Shaw singled with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night in Buffalo. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley(2-1) walked Cavan Biggio, and Bo Bichette was intentionally walked to load the bases. Shaw then took a 2-2 curveball to right field, ending the game.

Updated: 12-08-2020 07:50 IST
Travis Shaw singled with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night in Buffalo. Danny Jansen sacrificed to send pinch runner Anthony Alford, who had been placed at second to start the 10th, to third base. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley(2-1) walked Cavan Biggio, and Bo Bichette was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Shaw then took a 2-2 curveball to right field, ending the game. Bichette hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who took a 4-1 lead into the ninth.

Miami's Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth against Anthony Bass. Jon Berti led off the inning with a double, and Brian Anderson walked with two outs. Cervelli followed with his third homer this season. Anderson also hit a solo home run for Miami.

A.J. Cole (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. It was the Blue Jays' official home opener and their first game at Sahlen Field, the home park of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The Blue Jays played their first 13 games on the road as the Buffalo ballpark was being upgraded.

The Canadian government will not allow the Blue Jays to play in Toronto as a precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed one run, two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez allowed three runs, four hits and one walk while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. Anderson led off the second inning with his third homer of the season, on a 3-2 count.

Jansen ended a 0-for-19 drought with a leadoff double to lead off the sixth. He moved to third on Biggio's double off the left field wall. Bichette followed with his third homer of the season, and Toronto led 3-1.

In the seventh, Miami's Justin Shafer walked Randal Grichuk and Jansen before Biggio hit a two-out RBI single. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect top of the eighth for Toronto.

Sterling Sharp set the Blue Jays down in order in the bottom of the inning. --Field Level Media

