Atalanta have responsibility not to disappoint: Gasperini ahead of PSG clash

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has said that the club has a responsibility "not to disappoint" as they prepare for Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:23 IST
Atalanta have responsibility not to disappoint: Gasperini ahead of PSG clash
Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini (Photo/Atalanta BC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has said that the club has a responsibility "not to disappoint" as they prepare for Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain (PSG). "We know very well the anticipation around this match, given the passion and love around Bergamo for Atalanta. This year, there is even more motivation given all that has happened. It's a football match but we have to represent our region in the best way possible," Goal.com quoted Gasperini as saying.

"We arrive in the best mental condition. We've got some very important results after the lockdown. We are proof that even a team without a European heritage can do well and achieve important goals through playing, enthusiasm and other things. We have a responsibility to ourselves not to disappoint. We want to continue to show that Atalanta can sit at the table of the biggest clubs," he added. Atalanta are the only Italian team left in the Champions League.

The Champions League quarter-final match between Atalanta and PSG will be played on Thursday in Portugal. (ANI)

