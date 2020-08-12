Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT

At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the net for his second goal of the game. The contest was the fourth longest in Stanley Cup playoff history, and just the fifth to go into quintuple overtime.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:41 IST
NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Brayden Point's goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the net for his second goal of the game.

The contest was the fourth-longest in Stanley Cup playoff history, and just the fifth to go into quintuple overtime. The marathon featured goaltending performances for the ages of Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy. The two goalies each made multiple games' worth of tremendous saves to keep their teams afloat in both regulation and overtime.

Korpisalo stopped 85 of 88 shots, the most saves, and shots faced in a Stanley Cup playoff game since they were officially tracked in 1955-56. Vasilevskiy stopped 61 of 63 shots. Flames 3, Stars 2

Dillon Dube scored twice and Rasmus Andersson netted the game-winner as Calgary beat Dallas to take the opening game in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton. With the score tied late in the second period, Andersson restored Calgary's lead. The defenseman was allowed into the offensive zone untouched and fired a shot from the top of the right circle that went off Andrej Sekera's stick and into the top corner with 3:59 remaining in the frame.

Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot regrouped after surrounding an unlucky game-tying goal to record a 24-save performance in the win. He made a clutch stop on Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds remaining while the Flames withstood being short-handed for the final 50 seconds. Dallas' Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn scored nine seconds apart in the second period. Hurricanes-Bruins, ppd.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between Carolina and Boston was postponed until 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday because the earlier game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Tampa Bay-Columbus, went too long.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 12

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the s...

India, Bangladesh traders demand trial run of vessels through protocol route on Gomati river this month

Traders of India and Bangladesh have demanded a trial run of vessels on the Gomati river this month to operationalise the Indo-Bangla protocol route between Sonamura in Tripuras Sipahijala district and Daudkandi in the neighbouring country,...

COVID-19 to accelerate supply chain shifts in fragmented trade system: Moody's

The coronavirus pandemic will likely accelerate fundamental shifts in trade relationships globally and particularly in Asia, Moodys Investors Service has said. Ensuring supply security by enhancing the strength of supply chains will become ...

139 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 1,764; death toll mounts to 21

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 1,764 on Wednesday as 139 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 21, a health official said. All the new cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020