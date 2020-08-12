Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland beats Orlando 2-1 to claim MLS is Back championship

It might just be the way to celebrate championships in 2020. Dario Zuparic's first goal of the season gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back finale Tuesday night, capping a tournament that proved how sports can be safely played inside a bubble.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:01 IST
Portland beats Orlando 2-1 to claim MLS is Back championship
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Soaked in sweat and doused in water, the Portland Timbers hosted the MLS is Back trophy at midfield and then headed toward a giant TV screen filled with fans cheering from afar. It was a huge Zoom party. It might just be the way to celebrate championships in 2020.

Dario Zuparic's first goal of the season gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back finale Tuesday night, capping a tournament that proved how sports can be safely played inside a bubble. Orlando was slow to react to Diego Valeri's corner kick in the 66th minute, allowing Eryk Williamson to collect the ball, change direction and take a shot that Jeremy Ebobisse deflected to Zuparic's feet. Zuparic didn't have to do much to get it by Pedro "The Octopus" Gallese, who had made two fantastic saves in the lead-up to the corner kick.

The goal started the celebration on Portland's sideline and sent Orlando into panic mode. The Lions had a chance in the closing minutes but failed to get the equalizer.

The Timbers, who spent 39 days in the MLS bubble and remained on West Coast time, hugged and danced after the final whistle. They raised the silver trophy while hooting and hollering. But the lasting image will be players and coaches waving at a camera and reaching hundreds back home. It ended a wild month for the MLS, which managed to play 51 matches in 45 days at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

No family. No friends. No fans. But it was by most accounts a rousing success, especially considering how it started. FC Dallas and Nashville were forced to withdraw days before the start because of positive coronavirus tests.

Players, coaches and support personnel were tested regularly inside the MLS bubble. The league reported just two positives out of nearly 35,000 tests following the initial setbacks that threatened to derail a tournament that came with a USD 1.1 million purse. Portland will get $328,000 in prize money to split. The Timbers also earned a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, their first since 2016.

Orlando settled for $150,000 to share. Orlando's appearance in the finale was a surprise considering the team finished 11th out of 12 in the East last season and fired coach James O'Connor. Oscar Pareja took over in 2020 and made an immediate impact.

Pareja convinced his players, including star Nani, to settle into the bubble several days early. They won the tournament opener, a group-stage victory against Miami, and ended up spending nearly seven weeks quarantined in the bubble. Portland's experience — the Timbers won the MLS title in 2015 and were runners-up two years ago — showed in the finale.

Portland's first shot on goal found the back of the net. Valeri delivered a perfectly placed free-kick into the box that Larrys Mabiala headed past Gallese in the 27th minute. It was Valeri's 93rd assist with the Timbers. But considering Portland has managed just three clean sheets in its last 23 matches, it was no surprise to see a defensive breakdown just a few minutes later.

Nani worked the ball down the left side following a turnover and created enough room to get a crosser into the box. Mauricio Pereyra got a foot on the ball and then took advantage of a fallen defender to tie the match. The equalizer came shortly after Portland's Sebastian Blanco and Orlando coach Pareja exchanged words during a hydration break. Referees stepped between them, and they later apologized and hugged it out.

The league resumes its regular season Wednesday night with Dallas playing at Nashville. The league's 26 teams will play 18 games apiece. A majority of the games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights or buses to limit outside contact. "We have to see if it works," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "If it does, we go through with it. If it doesn't, we'll have to adjust."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

10 deaths, 595 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said. 595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of case...

COVID-19: Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 12

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the s...

India, Bangladesh traders demand trial run of vessels through protocol route on Gomati river this month

Traders of India and Bangladesh have demanded a trial run of vessels on the Gomati river this month to operationalise the Indo-Bangla protocol route between Sonamura in Tripuras Sipahijala district and Daudkandi in the neighbouring country,...

COVID-19 to accelerate supply chain shifts in fragmented trade system: Moody's

The coronavirus pandemic will likely accelerate fundamental shifts in trade relationships globally and particularly in Asia, Moodys Investors Service has said. Ensuring supply security by enhancing the strength of supply chains will become ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020