Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves

Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer, and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in games at Yankee Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:19 IST
Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer, and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in games at Yankee Stadium. Starting a stretch where they will not leave New York until Aug. 25, the Yankees improved to 5-0 in the Bronx. The Yankees lost one makeup game in Philadelphia when they were classified as the home team.

The Yankees held a 7-0 lead in the fifth inning after Judge hammered a 2-1 fastball off Bryse Wilson over the right-center-field fence. The 432-foot blast soared over New York's bullpen mound and hit off an advertisement in the back of the bullpen. Judge broke a tie with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league home run lead, and it was his fifth homer at Yankee Stadium. Judge and Colorado's Charlie Blackmon are the first players to reach 20 RBIs in the abbreviated season.

Voit started off New York's latest home win four batters in. After Aaron Hicks bunted against an infield shift and reached on a throwing error by Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint (0-1), putting runners at the corners, Voit hammered a 1-1 slider into the left field seats for his fifth homer. Mike Ford hit a two-run double that went over right fielder Marcell Ozuna's head in the fourth and added an RBI double in the seventh.

New York's Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four, walked one and threw 78 pitches. Montgomery retired 10 straight before allowing consecutive hits to Travis d'Arnaud and Freddie Freeman ahead of a three-run homer to Ozuna.

Atlanta got within 8-4 on a fielding error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu. The Braves loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Adam Ottavino retired Ozuna on a grounder to escape. Johan Camargo and Tyler Flowers hit RBI doubles in the eighth off Luis Cessa.

Zack Britton breezed through a perfect ninth and notched his sixth save. The Yankees also scored on a throwing error by third baseman Austin Riley in the fourth and a double-play grounder by Ford in the sixth.

Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuna Jr. due to a sore left wrist shortly before first pitch. Toussaint allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in four innings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

German health minister says he's sceptical about Russian COVID-19 vaccine

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said he was sceptical about Russia becoming the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was key to have a safe, tested product rather than just being first. ...

10 deaths, 595 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said. 595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of case...

COVID-19: Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 12

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the s...

India, Bangladesh traders demand trial run of vessels through protocol route on Gomati river this month

Traders of India and Bangladesh have demanded a trial run of vessels on the Gomati river this month to operationalise the Indo-Bangla protocol route between Sonamura in Tripuras Sipahijala district and Daudkandi in the neighbouring country,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020