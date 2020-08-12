Left Menu
White Sox belt Tigers as Jimenez drives in 4

Eloy Jimenez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in his first at-bat, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-4 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Jose Abreu supplied three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the White Sox, who had lost five of their previous six outings.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:49 IST
White Sox belt Tigers as Jimenez drives in 4
Eloy Jimenez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in his first at-bat, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-4 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Jose Abreu supplied three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the White Sox, who had lost five of their previous six outings. Chicago had an offensive outburst after scoring 11 runs during its slide.

Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago. Tim Anderson scored two runs. White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matt Foster (2-0) struck out four during two spotless innings of relief and was credited with the victory.

Austin Romine homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Harold Castro added a pinch-hit, run-scoring single. Detroit starter Tyler Alexander (1-1) gave up five runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

In his last appearance, Alexander struck out nine consecutive Cincinnati Reds batters to set an MLB record for a reliever. His first start of the season didn't go as smoothly. Chicago scored four runs in the opening frame, three on Jimenez's second homer this season. Tim Anderson, just off the IL, walked to lead off the game. Yasmani Grandal hit a one-out single before Abreu knocked in the first run with a double. One out later, Jimenez smacked his opposite-field homer.

Encarnacion's leadoff homer in the fourth made it 5-0. The Tigers got on the board in the fifth on Romine's two-run shot, which followed a leadoff single from Dawel Lugo.

Chicago scored a run in the sixth when Abreu singled, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a Jimenez single. The White Sox extended their lead to 8-2 against former teammate Carson Fulmer. Yoan Moncada had an RBI groundout and Abreu drilled a run-scoring double during the inning.

The Tigers scored two runs in the ninth on Castro's single and Romine's fielder's choice grounder.

