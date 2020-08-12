NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT

Brayden Point's goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the net for his second goal of the game.

The contest was the fourth longest in Stanley Cup playoff history, and just the fifth to go into quintuple overtime. The marathon featured goaltending performances for the ages from Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy. The two goalies each made multiple games' worth of tremendous saves to keep their teams afloat in both regulation and overtime.

Korpisalo stopped 85 of 88 shots, the most saves and shots faced in a Stanley Cup playoff game since they were officially tracked in 1955-56. Vasilevskiy stopped 61 of 63 shots. Flames 3, Stars 2

Dillon Dube scored twice and Rasmus Andersson netted the game-winner as Calgary beat Dallas to take the opening game in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton. With the score tied late in the second period, Andersson restored Calgary's lead. The defenseman was allowed into the offensive zone untouched and fired a shot from the top of the right circle that went off Andrej Sekera's stick and into the top corner with 3:59 remaining in the frame.

Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot regrouped after surrounding an unlucky game-tying goal to record a 24-save performance in the win. He made a clutch stop on Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds remaining while the Flames withstood being short-handed for the final 50 seconds. Dallas' Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn scored nine seconds apart in the second period. Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1

Reilly Smith had two goals and an assist, and Vegas beat Chicago in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series in Edmonton. Shea Theodore and William Carrier also scored, Jonathan Marchessault assisted on Smith's goals, and Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights, the top-seeded team in the West.

David Kampf scored a short-handed goal, and Corey Crawford made 30 saves for the eighth-seeded Blackhawks. Hurricanes-Bruins, ppd.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between Carolina and Boston was postponed until 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday because the earlier game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Tampa Bay-Columbus, went too long.