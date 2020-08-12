Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundy razor-sharp again as Angels blank A's

Dylan Bundy struck out 10 and allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Oakland A's on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels offense gave Bundy plenty of support, getting home runs from Jason Castro, Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher and Brian Goodwin among 12 hits.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:22 IST
Bundy razor-sharp again as Angels blank A's
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dylan Bundy struck out 10 and allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Oakland A's on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels offense gave Bundy plenty of support, getting home runs from Jason Castro, Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher and Brian Goodwin among 12 hits. Castro, Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols each finished with two hits.

Both Ohtani and Rendon struggled early in the season, but Ohtani now has three multi-hit games in a row, and Rendon has two straight. It was the second stellar performance in a row for Bundy, who was coming off a complete-game victory Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out 10 in that game, too.

The A's rarely threatened to score Tuesday, and when they did, they were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Oakland starter Mike Fiers matched Bundy through three scoreless innings before the Angels erupted for five runs in the fourth. Rendon led off with a homer, his third of the season, and Ohtani and Pujols followed with singles.

Castro then crushed an 85 mph slider an estimated 422 over the fence in center field for a three-run homer and a 4-0 Angels lead. Goodwin also homered in the inning to make it 5-0. It was Castro's second home run of the season, and Goodwin's third. Fiers (1-1) didn't make it out of the inning, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Fletcher put a cap on the Angels' scoring with his third homer of the season in the sixth. Bundy (3-1) has thrown at least six innings in all four starts this season, and he has 35 strikeouts, good for second in the American League to Cleveland's Shane Bieber (43).

Mike Mayers (eighth inning) and Hansel Robles (ninth) completed the five-hit shutout for the Angels. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

'My Spy 2' in works at STX and Amazon Studios

A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-dir...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 60,963 fresh cases take Indias tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of&#160;60,963 case...

Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express

Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020