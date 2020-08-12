Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boyd hoping to get on track as Tigers host White Sox

The left-hander hasn't been able to put batters away in his first three starts this season, which is a major reason why he's surrendered 15 earned runs, tied for the most in the American League. He'll look for better results in the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:55 IST
Boyd hoping to get on track as Tigers host White Sox
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Matthew Boyd established himself as the Detroit Tigers' ace last season while finishing sixth in the American League with 238 strikeouts. The left-hander hasn't been able to put batters away in his first three starts this season, which is a major reason why he's surrendered 15 earned runs, tied for the most in the American League.

He'll look for better results in the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The teams split the first two games of the series. Boyd (0-1, 9.20 ERA) has thrown 272 pitches in 14 2/3 innings, including 95 pitches in 4 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh on Friday. He gave up seven runs on eight hits and was fortunate to wind up with a no-decision.

Boyd remains confident his fortunes will quickly turn around. "We're three starts in, there's still a lot of baseballs to be played," he said to the Detroit News. "It's no excuse for anything, but we are only three starts into this thing."

Boyd's pace has been slow at times and his fastball velocity has dropped slightly. His slider hasn't had the same bite. Manager Ron Gardenhire will continue to send him to the mound every fifth day.

"I'm not a panicky type of guy," Gardenhire said after Boyd's most recent outing. "He's our No. 1 pitcher. That's why I left him out there. I still believe in this guy a whole lot. He can pitch. He's just having a tough stretch right now." The White Sox are a familiar foe for Boyd. He's started against them 14 times, compiling a 4-6 record and a 4.56 ERA.

He'll be opposed by right-hander Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.05), who has won both of his outings this month. Cease tossed five scoreless innings against Cleveland on Friday despite walking five batters. His fastball nearly reached 100 mph, but he was disappointed with his command issues.

"Any time you get a win, I'm going to leave that game happy," Cease said to MLB.com afterward. "But with my stuff (Friday) there's no reason why I shouldn't have gone deeper. I wasted a lot of pitches, got behind a lot of guys. There's still a lot of room for improvement. A game like this will not be sustainable, so I do have to be better." The walk total tied a career high. Cease, 24, will be making his 18th career start on Wednesday.

"The ball-to-strike ratio didn't get where we wanted it to be. But absolutely, he looked more comfortable in his own skin," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "He wants to do better. Yes, it was an outing that he worked through a lot of things." Cease won all three of his starts against Detroit last season while posting a 3.38 ERA.

The Tigers got some bad news prior to the game. They learned first baseman C.J. Cron, who was injured on Monday, would have to go on the IL with a left knee sprain. "We've been talking on a daily basis how much these veterans have meant to our ballclub," Gardenhire said. "It kind of knocks your socks off losing your big first baseman. The lineup construction is different."

The White Sox put infielder Leury Garcia on the IL with a left thumb sprain. Chicago had an offensive outburst on Tuesday, sparked by Eloy Jimenez's three-run homer in the first. The White Sox captured a much-needed 8-4 win after dropping five of their previous six games.

They had scored just 11 runs during their slide. "We've just got to motivate ourselves," said shortstop Tim Anderson, who scored two runs after being activated off the IL. "We have to find that thing to get us going."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge, Yankees hope to tee off on Braves again

Aaron Judge hit his latest homer Tuesday and then quickly exited. Naturally, there were thoughts the New York Yankees slugger might be injured. It turns out Judge is just fine, and the Yankees get another chance at seeing his hot bat guide ...

Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief ...

Black women, Democrats celebrate Indian-origin Senator Harris' nomination as VP

Black women across the US have lauded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bidens historic announcement of picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Harris, the 55-year-old US Senator from California ...

Phillies 'pen needs to step up against streaking Orioles

A three-game winning streak has the upstart Baltimore Orioles riding high, while an extremely generous bullpen has the Philadelphia Phillies down in the dumps. The Orioles aim to continue their ascent at the Phillies expense on Wednesday wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020