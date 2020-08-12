Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's international cricket returns with T20 game between Germany and Austria

Austria will be playing for the first time since their quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey and Norway. With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019, the women's game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155 per cent since 2016.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:57 IST
Women's international cricket returns with T20 game between Germany and Austria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Women's International cricket returns on Wednesday for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground seven months ago, as Austria host Germany in the first of five T20 internationals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all women's T20 international cricket had been postponed.

Germany – known as the Golden Eagles - ranked 27th in the ICC Women's T20I rankings will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in the battle to move up the rankings. The Golden Eagles last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. Austria will be playing for the first time since its quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey, and Norway.

With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019, the women's game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155 percent since 2016. "First up I'd like to thank everyone at Austria cricket for hosting us despite the current circumstances. We are excited to take the field again after a seemingly long break," Germany captain Anuradha Doddaballapur said in an ICC release.

"The girls have worked hard in the last few months to stay fit and to up their skills, so I am confident we will put on a good show. We look forward to some exciting games against Austria whom we haven't faced in T20 cricket in a long time." Andrea Mae Zepeda, Austria captain said: "The team is really excited, and we are looking forward to some competitive cricket in Europe after months of lockdown. "Some teams could not take part in this tournament due to travel restrictions, but we are happy those restrictions have been eased between Austria and Germany and we are able to get some international cricket this year."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thorough investigation pivotal in delivering justice: Amit Shah

A thorough investigation by police officers plays a crucial role in delivering justice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. Congratulating the awardees of the Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Shah s...

'Youth should feel free to be themselves': Manushi Chhillar on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday advised the youth of the country to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of technology. We, the youth of our country, are riding on the techn...

Delhi police ASI dies, constable injured as roof of building collapses

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died and his colleague was injured when the roof of a building in north Delhi where they gone as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed, officials said on Wednesday. Ahead of th...

Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Marylands capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic. The donations from Changsha, China, were first offered to Annapolis city officials in April, when the need ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020