Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Valencia sell Coquelin to Villarreal as pressure on owner Lim mounts

Lim, who bought the club in 2014, made the surprising decision to sack Marcelino last year soon after he led the club to Copa del Rey glory and qualification for the Champions League for a second consecutive season. Valencia also sold promising youngster Ferran Torres, believed to be one of the brightest hopes in Spanish football, to Manchester City earlier this month for 23 million euros.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:30 IST
Soccer-Valencia sell Coquelin to Villarreal as pressure on owner Lim mounts
Representative Image.

Valencia have sold midfielder Francis Coquelin to La Liga rivals Villarreal, a move that has heaped further criticism on owner Peter Lim over his management of the club. Both teams announced on Wednesday that Coquelin, 29, has penned a four-year contract with Villarreal, who finished fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League and last month named former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as coach.

Coquelin joined Valencia in 2018 for 14 million euros after a 10-year stay at Arsenal. No financial details were given on his move to Villarreal but local media reported that the transfer fee was 8 million euros ($9.42 million). He made 36 appearances for Valencia in all competitions in a chaotic campaign for the club, who finished ninth and sacked manager Marcelino in September before dispensing with his successor Albert Celades in July.

Former Watford coach Javi Gracia was appointed as the club's latest coach at the end of last month. According to Spanish media reports, Valencia captain Dani Parejo is also set to join Villarreal, one of Valencia's closest competitors, unleashing a new wave of criticism from supporters and former players against Singaporean billionaire Lim.

Former Valencia goalkeeper Santi Canizares has led the criticism on social media, while supporters group Salvem Nostre Valencia (Let's Save Our Valencia) has called for a protest later on Wednesday outside the club's Mestalla stadium. Lim, who bought the club in 2014, made the surprising decision to sack Marcelino last year soon after he led the club to Copa del Rey glory and qualification for the Champions League for a second consecutive season.

Valencia also sold promising youngster Ferran Torres, believed to be one of the brightest hopes in Spanish football, to Manchester City earlier this month for 23 million euros. Lim has also received criticism from the city's vice mayor for failing to fund the construction of the club's unfinished Nou Mestalla stadium where work began in 2007 but was halted in 2009 due to Spain's economic crisis.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thorough investigation pivotal in delivering justice: Amit Shah

A thorough investigation by police officers plays a crucial role in delivering justice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. Congratulating the awardees of the Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Shah s...

'Youth should feel free to be themselves': Manushi Chhillar on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday advised the youth of the country to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of technology. We, the youth of our country, are riding on the techn...

Delhi police ASI dies, constable injured as roof of building collapses

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died and his colleague was injured when the roof of a building in north Delhi where they gone as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed, officials said on Wednesday. Ahead of th...

Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Marylands capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic. The donations from Changsha, China, were first offered to Annapolis city officials in April, when the need ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020