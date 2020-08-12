Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Russia federation says it has paid multi-million-dollar doping fine

Last month World Athletics said the federation would be expelled if it failed to pay $6.31 million, a sum that includes a fine for breaching anti-doping rules, before Aug. 15. The expulsion, which would have to be approved by the World Athletics Congress, would lead to Russian athletes being sidelined from international competitions, including those who had previously been authorised to compete as neutrals.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:39 IST
Athletics-Russia federation says it has paid multi-million-dollar doping fine
World Athletics logo Image Credit: ANI

Russia's suspended athletics federation said on Wednesday it had paid a multi-million-dollar fine to World Athletics in a move that could help it avoid expulsion by the sport's global governing body. Last month World Athletics said the federation would be expelled if it failed to pay $6.31 million, a sum that includes a fine for breaching anti-doping rules, before Aug. 15.

The expulsion, which would have to be approved by the World Athletics Congress, would lead to Russian athletes being sidelined from international competitions, including those who had previously been authorised to compete as neutrals. World Athletics also said at the time that no Russian athletes could be cleared to compete internationally until the payment was made.

The federation had missed the initial payment deadline of July 1, saying it did not have enough funds to cover the fine and other fees and that it was still seeking external funding. It said on Wednesday that a subsidy from the Sports Ministry had allowed it to pay the fine before the new deadline. Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin had previously guaranteed World Athletics that the fine would be paid by mid-August.

In order to avoid expulsion, the federation still needs to submit a new reform plan by the end of the month and show progress in achieving its objectives in overhauling its culture and anti-doping practices. Russia's athletics federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.

The federation's handling of the crisis has angered some of the country's top athletes, including three-times world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene, who has been among its most vocal critics.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Juventus confirm Matuidi exit after three seasons

French midfielder Blaise Matuidi will leave Juventus after three seasons following the mutual termination of his contract, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday. Matuidi, linked with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the I...

Cuba's top epidemiologist expects COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

Cubas top epidemiologist Francisco Duran told a daily briefing on Wednesday he expected a COVID-19 vaccine to be available worldwide from early next year, skirting questions about Russias granting of regulatory approval to one such vaccine....

Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its upcoming fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other Power Five conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one o...

Heavy rains lash Delhi

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday night, providing much-needed relief from a long spell of sultry weather and inundating low-lying areas. The weather department said most parts of the city witnessed rains. Dark clouds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020