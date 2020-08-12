Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, the sixth race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 4.655 km. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won the race 12 times. RACE WINS Hamilton has 87 victories from 255 starts and is four short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91.

Some statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, the sixth race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 4.655 km. Total distance: 307.104 km (66 laps)

2019 pole position: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes one minute 15.406 seconds. 2019 race winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull, 2018. One minute 18.441 seconds. Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

SPAIN The Circuit de Catalunya is celebrating its 30th year as host of what will be the 50th Spanish GP.

Sunday's race will be without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton has won four times in Spain (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and is chasing a fourth in a row. Other winners are Kimi Raikkonen (2005, 2008), Sebastian Vettel (2011) and Max Verstappen (2016).

All but four of the last 19 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position. The only drivers to win in Barcelona and not start on the front row were Michael Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Fernando Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016).

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz is the only Spanish driver on the grid. Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won the race 12 times.

RACE WINS Hamilton has 87 victories from 255 starts and is four short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton has won three of the five races so far in 2020. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 106 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 91 career poles.

Verstappen's win at Silverstone last Sunday was from fourth on the grid, making him the first driver to win from somewhere other than pole since Mexico last October - a run of seven wins from pole. PODIUM

Hamilton now has 155 career podiums and on Sunday can break the record he shares with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher. POINTS

Hamilton has a record 38 successive points finishes. He is three short of Nick Heidfeld's record for finishes. The Briton leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 30 points.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season. MILESTONE

Alfa Romeo's Raikkonen broke Schumacher's record last weekend for the most laps raced in the Formula One championship, completing 16,845 compared to the German's 16,825.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

