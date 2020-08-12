Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Cardinals could return Friday at White Sox

The Cardinals have been sidelined because of at least 16 positive tests for the virus between players and staff. The Cardinals are scheduled to play three games against the White Sox, followed by three against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:07 IST
Report: Cardinals could return Friday at White Sox

Plans are in place for the St. Louis Cardinals to return to the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox, USA Today reported on Wednesday. The Cardinals have not had a positive COVID-19 test since Friday, per the report, paving the way for the team to play its first game since July 29. The Cardinals have been sidelined because of at least 16 positive tests for the virus between players and staff.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play three games against the White Sox, followed by three against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. As part of the series with the White Sox, the Cardinals were scheduled to play at The Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. That game was postponed last week until 2021 and replaced with the Friday game in Chicago.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad trans community sells pickles for living, strives to be self-reliant

To support themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, a group of transwomen in Hyderabad are preparing and sell pickles and other eatables for a living. According to Jasmine, the President of the Trans Equality Socie...

BJP leader DK Aruna questions KCR over shifting Chief Engineer's office from Gadwal

BJP leader and former Telangana minister DK Aruna on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos plan to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal here. Why is he Telangana CM acting vindictively against Gadwal district Ar...

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress sets up fact-finding committee to visit affected areas

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to visit the violence-hit areas in Bengaluru and condemned the incident which claimed three lives and left 60 police personnel injured. Have set up a Congress Fact ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020