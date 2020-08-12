Report: Cardinals could return Friday at White Sox

Plans are in place for the St. Louis Cardinals to return to the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox, USA Today reported on Wednesday. The Cardinals have not had a positive COVID-19 test since Friday, per the report, paving the way for the team to play its first game since July 29. The Cardinals have been sidelined because of at least 16 positive tests for the virus between players and staff.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play three games against the White Sox, followed by three against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. As part of the series with the White Sox, the Cardinals were scheduled to play at The Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. That game was postponed last week until 2021 and replaced with the Friday game in Chicago.

--Field Level Media