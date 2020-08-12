Left Menu
Cricket-Waqar hopes Pakistan can cash in on Stokes absence in Southampton

"If he's not around it's unfortunate for cricket but there is no doubt he is a match-winner. "England will probably be a touch light in their middle order, so we're going to talk about that and try to cash in." England pulled off a dramatic three-wicket win in the series opener at Old Trafford but Waqar was pleased with Pakistan's commitment over five days of play. "It was a tough pill to swallow," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:03 IST
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes the tourists will look to expose the England middle order in the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Stokes will miss the second test, starting on Thursday, as well as the final match of the series for family reasons and the England and Wales Cricket Board said he would be heading to New Zealand, the country of his birth.

"He's the kind of batsman that takes the game away from you - single-handedly at times," Waqar told a virtual news conference on Wednesday. "But the way we bowled at him in the previous game showed we had very clear plans and executed really well. "If he's not around it's unfortunate for cricket but there is no doubt he is a match-winner.

"England will probably be a touch light in their middle order, so we're going to talk about that and try to cash in." England pulled off a dramatic three-wicket win in the series opener at Old Trafford but Waqar was pleased with Pakistan's commitment over five days of play.

"It was a tough pill to swallow," he said. "I thought we won more sessions and played really well but we also lost some sessions at the wrong time and that cost us the game." Fast bowler Naseem Shah, 17, particularly impressed with his pace and aggression in Manchester and Waqar, who himself emerged on the international stage as a teenager, said there was more to come.

"He's very, very talented. He's just 17 and still growing," Waqar added. "I don't think he bowled as well as we expected in the previous game but he can take the opposition on at times. "He's one for the future and hopefully he'll get fitter and be able to bowl longer spells."

