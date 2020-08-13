Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dallas will play before fans, Washington won't in 2020

His remarks came after the Washington Football Team released a statement indicating their home games will be played with empty seats at FedExField unless the threat of COVID-19 spread diminishes. Jones would not specify how many tickets the Cowboys will sell at the stadium, which has a seating capacity of 80,000 that can be expanded for special events.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:23 IST
Dallas will play before fans, Washington won't in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The owners of NFL East rivals Dallas and Washington are taking different approaches when it comes to opening the stadium gates this season. On Wednesday, Jerry Jones told reporters that his Cowboys will have fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium in 2020. His remarks came after the Washington Football Team released a statement indicating their home games will be played with empty seats at FedExField unless the threat of COVID-19 spread diminishes.

Jones would not specify how many tickets the Cowboys will sell at the stadium, which has a seating capacity of 80,000 that can be expanded for special events. He said the team will follow regulations and protocols set by authorities in Texas and the NFL. "It's easy for me to justify for the long-term of interest in football and the long-term thing that competitive sports bring to the table and what it can bring to the country," Jones said. "It's worth it to make the effort for us to have a complete season and I want to do it in front of our fans."

In its own statement, the Washington Football Team said that although it had developed a health and safety plan in conjunction with state and local officials, 82,000-seat FedExField in Landover, Md., will remain without fans "due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic." The decision could be reviewed if the risks of the virus' spread decrease later in the season, the team said.

"We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the wellbeing of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season," said Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder. "We were the first team in the league to recall our scouts and other personnel from the field back in mid-March and have been monitoring this evolving situation ever since. This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials -- along with input from some of the nation's foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation's capital -- we are confident that it is the right one."

Dallas is scheduled to open its home schedule Sept. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons. Washington plays at home for the first time Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will meet the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13 to christen So-Fi Stadium, which the Rams said earlier would have "limited to no capacity" for fans during the 2020 season.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanye West met with Kushner as rapper eyes 2020 election spot

Entertainer and Trump supporter Kanye West recently met with White House adviser and the presidents son-in-law Jared Kushner, a source familiar with the meeting said on Wednesday as the entertainer pursues his efforts to appear on the presi...

BJP's Arjun Singh filed false affidavit, he should not remain MP: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded termination of the Lok Sabha membership of BJP leader Arjun Singh, alleging that he filed a false affidavit before the general elections last year. Singh, who had quit the TMC to join the saffron...

Grandmother of Brazil's first lady dies

The grandmother of Brazils first lady died Wednesday after more than a month fighting COVID-19 in a public hospital on the outskirts of Brasilia. Maria Aparecida Firmo Ferreira, 80, was the grandmother of Michelle Bolsonaro, who is married ...

Venezuela opposition lawmakers open probe of oil spill on Caribbean coast

Venezuelas opposition-run congress has opened an investigation into an oil spill that continues to pollute palm-lined beaches along the South American nations Caribbean coast, legislator Maria Gabriela Hernandez said on Wednesday.Authoritie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020