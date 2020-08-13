Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers TE Kittle hints reports of $94.8M deal are premature

Kittle would receive a $25 million signing bonus, per Cohn's report, and push his annual average salary to $15.8 million. Kittle has 216 receptions for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the 49ers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 01:31 IST
49ers TE Kittle hints reports of $94.8M deal are premature
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@49ers)

Tight end George Kittle cautioned San Francisco 49ers fans not to prematurely celebrate a reported contract extension with the team. Kittle and the 49ers have been engaged in contract talks throughout the offseason. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn reported Kittle would sign a six-year, $94.8 million contract as early as Friday.

Cohn reported, citing a source, on Wednesday the deal was agreed to and includes $47.4 million guaranteed. But Kittle chimed in on Twitter with his own take: "Y'all believe everything you read on the internet huh (Expressionless face emoji)."

NFL Network's Michael Silver said he was informed the 49ers and Kittle made progress toward a new deal. "He's on track to be the highest-paid TE in league history, by far," Silver reported on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry has the highest annual salary for a tight end at $10.6 million, but that is a one-year deal under the franchise tag. For tight ends on multi-year deals, Austin Hooper is currently tops at $10.5 million per season after signing a four-year, $44 million with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Kittle would receive a $25 million signing bonus, per Cohn's report, and push his annual average salary to $15.8 million.

Kittle has 216 receptions for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the 49ers.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other Power Five conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the mos...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors listWrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the worlds highest-paid male act...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Moderna shares jump on 1.5 billion U.S. contract for COVID-19 vaccineShares of Moderna Inc rose more than 5 on Wednesday after analysts said a 1.5 billion coronavirus vaccine supply agre...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Back from the dead Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysias extinct rhinosSome skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysias last rhino, Iman, who died last Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020