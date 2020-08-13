49ers TE Kittle hints reports of $94.8M deal are premature

Tight end George Kittle cautioned San Francisco 49ers fans not to prematurely celebrate a reported contract extension with the team. Kittle and the 49ers have been engaged in contract talks throughout the offseason. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn reported Kittle would sign a six-year, $94.8 million contract as early as Friday.

Cohn reported, citing a source, on Wednesday the deal was agreed to and includes $47.4 million guaranteed. But Kittle chimed in on Twitter with his own take: "Y'all believe everything you read on the internet huh (Expressionless face emoji)."

NFL Network's Michael Silver said he was informed the 49ers and Kittle made progress toward a new deal. "He's on track to be the highest-paid TE in league history, by far," Silver reported on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry has the highest annual salary for a tight end at $10.6 million, but that is a one-year deal under the franchise tag. For tight ends on multi-year deals, Austin Hooper is currently tops at $10.5 million per season after signing a four-year, $44 million with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Kittle would receive a $25 million signing bonus, per Cohn's report, and push his annual average salary to $15.8 million.

Kittle has 216 receptions for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the 49ers.