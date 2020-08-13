Giants recall veteran P Cahill to face Astros

The San Francisco Giants added right-hander Trevor Cahill to the active roster, and the veteran of 11 seasons will make his debut with the club Wednesday night when he starts against the Houston Astros. Cahill, 32, was signed to a minor league deal with the Giants in February but is only now rounding into form after a freak accident left him with a split fingernail on his pitching hand. He had been pitching at the team's alternate training site in Sacramento.

Cahill will take the rotation spot of right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore shoulder. The Giants will be the eighth team for Cahill, who is 84-92 lifetime with a 4.21 ERA over 341 appearances (219 starts). Cahill pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season, going 4-9 with a 5.98 ERA over 37 appearances (11 starts).