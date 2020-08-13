Celtics sign coach Stevens to extension

The Boston Celtics signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. No terms were announced. Stevens had previously been under contract through the 2021-22 season.

"Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today," president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. "More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship." Stevens, 43, joined the Celtics on a six-year deal (reported at $22 million) in 2013 and signed a three-year extension in June 2016.

He has led the Celtics to a 318-245 record in the regular season, making the playoffs in six consecutive seasons since missing out in his debut campaign. After conference-final defeats in 2017 and 2018, the Celtics lost in the second round of the postseason last year. This season, the team is 48-23 with one seeding game left in the NBA bubble in Orlando before the playoffs. Boston will be the East's third seed for the postseason.

--Field Level Media