MRI reveals quad strain for Rockets G Westbrook

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday for a right quadriceps injury, leaving his status for the start of the playoffs next week in question. The nine-time All-Star was diagnosed with a strain and he will not play in Friday's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was already scheduled to miss Wednesday's back-to-back game against the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook, 31, will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start near Orlando. The Rockets (44-26), who already have clinched the Southwest Division title, were the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference play heading into action Wednesday. Westbrook was late to join the NBA's restart after he tested positive for COVID-19. He first felt soreness in his right quad Aug. 4 after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, sitting out the next two games as a precaution.

He has played four games during the restart, scoring 24.3 points with 6.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. The 12-year veteran, who is in his first season with the Rockets, has averaged 27.2 points this season with 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The Rockets are 4-2 since the restart.