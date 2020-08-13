Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grizzlies eye play-in berth in finale vs. Bucks

The Grizzlies (33-39) will take the court in the early afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular-season finale holding ninth place in the West, a half-game behind Portland (34-39), technically tied with -- but holding a tie-breaker advantage over -- Phoenix (33-39), and percentage points up on San Antonio (32-38). Seeking to end a two-year playoff drought, Memphis can move ahead of Portland with a win over the Bucks and a Trail Blazers loss to Brooklyn in a late-night game.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 03:14 IST
Grizzlies eye play-in berth in finale vs. Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies will be first on the tee when the Western Conference holds a glorified elimination day Thursday in the NBA bubble near Orlando. The Grizzlies (33-39) will take the court in the early afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular-season finale holding ninth place in the West, a half-game behind Portland (34-39), technically tied with -- but holding a tie-breaker advantage over -- Phoenix (33-39), and percentage points up on San Antonio (32-38).

Seeking to end a two-year playoff drought, Memphis can move ahead of Portland with a win over the Bucks and a Trail Blazers loss to Brooklyn in a late-night game. The eighth- and ninth-place finishers in the West will battle this weekend in a one- or two-game play-in series on Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday. The eighth-place finisher must win only one game, while the ninth-place finisher must win both. The winner of the play-in will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the traditional first round of the playoffs.

The Grizzlies can earn an invitation to the play-in series in the ninth position even with a loss, if both the Suns and Spurs also lose on Thursday. Phoenix plays Dallas at the same time as the Memphis-Milwaukee contest, while San Antonio will face Utah in the early evening. Milwaukee (56-16), meanwhile, has clinched the No. 1 seed in the East and will meet Orlando in the first round of the playoffs, which start on Monday.

The Bucks beat the Grizzlies 127-114 at Memphis in December in their only previous meeting this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points in the win, but was outscored by the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., who exploded for 43. Jackson tore meniscus in his left knee earlier in the bubble and is out for the season.

The Grizzlies have not responded well, going 1-6 in Florida to fall out of the coveted eighth playoff position. Grayson Allen, who has picked up the scoring slack in Jackson's absence with 14.3 points per game in the bubble, knows the six losses mean nothing if Memphis can beat the Bucks.

"You know you're in the now-or-never, do-or-die mindset," Allen told reporters. "There's not much that you can say about it. Everyone understands it; everyone will feel it." The Grizzlies will not see Antetokounmpo in the must-win game.

Antetokounmpo received a one-game suspension after he head-butted Washington's Moe Wagner following an offensive foul and verbal exchange in Tuesday's 126-113 win. The Most Valuable Player candidate was ejected from the game. He will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs next week.

Antetokounmpo was apologetic after the game. "If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it," he said of making physical contact with Wagner. "But at the end of the day, we're all human; we all make mistakes. At the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward."

It is likely the Bucks would have rested their star anyway in a meaningless game (for them) on the eve of the playoffs. Antetokounmpo has missed nine games this season, with the Bucks going 5-4 in those contests.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins knows Milwaukee well, having worked as an assistant to Mike Budenholzer for the Bucks last season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women

China Cochran met Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Detroit last year and was swept away by her ambition, charisma and leadership. She hoped the California senator would advance in politics. So when Joe Biden named Harris on Tuesday as h...

Depleted Pelicans, Magic meet for procedural finale

The Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in their final seeding game of the NBA restart Thursday night near Orlando with depleted lineups and nothing on the line. Both teams will have an eye toward the future.No matter what happe...

Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking.The Department of Energy plan ...

Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Cos proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity Association said Disn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020