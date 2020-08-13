Left Menu
Bucks' Antetokounmpo suspended 1 game for head-butt

At the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward." Had he not been suspended, Antetokounmpo might have rested against Memphis anyway, as the Bucks have long since locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:28 IST
Bucks' Antetokounmpo suspended 1 game for head-butt
Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was suspended one game for a head-butt, the league announced Wednesday, after being ejected from Tuesday night's contest against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo will miss Thursday's seeding-games finale against Memphis but will be back for the first round of the playoffs, which start Monday. Milwaukee will face Orlando in Round 1.

Antetokounmpo was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which merits an automatic ejection, after head-butting Wizards big man Moe Wagner midway through the second quarter of a 126-113 win. The incident occurred near the Milwaukee hoop after Antetokounmpo was whistled for a charging foul for running into Wagner, a call that Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer challenged and lost. The two jawed briefly before Antetokounmpo lowered his head and somewhat gently drove his forehead into Wagner's left temple.

Antetokounmpo was apologetic after the game. "If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it," he said. "But at the end of the day, we're all human; we all make mistakes. At the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward."

Had he not been suspended, Antetokounmpo might have rested against Memphis anyway, as the Bucks have long since locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

