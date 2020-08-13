Report: Browns bringing in G Leary

The Cleveland Browns are bringing free agent guard Ron Leary in for a visit and hope to sign him, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Leary, 31, has been a free agent since the Denver Broncos declined his option this spring, ending a three-year tenure with the team.

Entering his ninth NFL season, Leary has started 76 games over the last seven seasons for the Broncos and Dallas Cowboys, but he has struggled to stay healthy. He finished all three campaigns with the Broncos on injured reserve, playing in 29 total games, and he's played in all 16 games just once in his career, in 2013. Leary allowed three sacks during his three years in Denver, though he committed 15 penalties, including seven in 12 games last season.

The Browns overhauled their offensive tackles in the offseason, adding Jack Conklin in free agency and Jedrick Wills in the draft. Left guard Joel Bitonio and center JC Tretter are locked in as starters, while right guard Wyatt Teller was pegged as the favorite at right guard. Leary has played both sides in his career, including two of three seasons with Denver at right guard.

