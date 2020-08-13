Left Menu
Cubs complete two-game sweep of Indians

David Bote ripped a two-run single, and former Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and Jason Heyward each had an RBI double for the Cubs, who recorded a sweep of the two-game series in Cleveland for their eighth win in nine outings. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor each drove in a run for the Indians, who had won five of their previous six before the Cubs came to town.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant each belted a solo homer, and Kyle Hendricks tossed six strong innings to lift the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. David Bote ripped a two-run single, and former Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and Jason Heyward each had an RBI double for the Cubs, who recorded a sweep of the two-game series in Cleveland for their eighth win in nine outings.

Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor each drove in a run for the Indians, who had won five of their previous six before the Cubs came to town. Chicago opened the scoring in the third inning when Rizzo deposited a 2-2 sinker from Carlos Carrasco (2-2) just over the wall in right field. Rizzo's homer was his fourth of the season and first since July 27.

Rizzo ignited another offensive surge in the fifth inning, leading off with a single before advancing to third on Javier Baez's bloop single. Baez stole second base during Willson Contreras' strikeout. Contreras was ejected after arguing a checked swing before slamming his bat in disgust

Oliver Perez then replaced Carrasco following the latter's five-walk, 103-pitch performance, and the reliever intentionally walked Ian Happ before Heyward's sacrifice fly plated Rizzo. Bote added a two-out single to right field to give Chicago a 4-0 lead. Cleveland dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth with Ramirez's sacrifice fly. Bryant regained the Cubs' four-run cushion by sending an 0-1 sinker from Adam Cimber over the wall in center field with two outs in the sixth.

The offense was more than enough for Hendricks (3-1), who allowed one run on seven hits while striking out five without walking a batter. He won his second consecutive start. Carrasco was changed with three runs on four hits while striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings.

Chicago left fielder Kyle Schwarber was scratched from the starting lineup because of a right knee bruise. Schwarber, who struck out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter\, sustained the injury when hit by a pitch in the Cubs' 7-1 win over the Indians on Tuesday. --Field Level Media

