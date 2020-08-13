Blaise Matuidi leaves Juventus after three seasons with club

Juventus on Wednesday confirmed the departure of Blaise Matuidi, who leaves after three seasons with the club. "After three years and five titles won (three Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup), Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player's contract," the club said in a statement.

Matuidi had joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017. Following the departure, the player took to Twitter and wrote, "Have been a member of the family @juventusfc is a dream come true, an honor. I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that. I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14 Thank you, really."

Matuidi played 98 games in Serie A and since his arrival at Juventus, and except for Paulo Dybala (134), no player has made more appearances across all competitions than him, turning out 133 times for the Bianconeri. "Blaise is someone who will always be in our hearts and we wish him all the very best for the future," the club's statement added. (ANI)