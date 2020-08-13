Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alexis Sanchez suffers hamstring injury ahead of Europa League semi-final

Inter Milan on Wednesday confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has suffered a strain in his right hamstring which put player's participation in the Europa League semi-final in doubt.

ANI | Duisburg | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:13 IST
Alexis Sanchez suffers hamstring injury ahead of Europa League semi-final
Alexis Sanchez (Photo/ Inter Milan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan on Wednesday confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has suffered a strain in his right hamstring which put player's participation in the Europa League semi-final in doubt. Sanchez sustained the injury on Tuesday during Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League quarter-final.

"Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen," the club said in a statement. "The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days," the statement added.

Inter Milan are currently preparing for the clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League semi-final, slated to take place on August 18. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said on Thursday. It predicted more showers in the Konkan region and some areas of centr...

Govt pursuing people-friendly tax policies for better compliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the role of tax compliance in nation-building and said the government is following a policy-driven governance model. The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric, and pu...

Condition of Mukherjee remains unchanged, is in deep comatose: Hospital

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is deeply comatose, the Armys Research and Referral hospital said on Thursday. Doctors attending on him said Mukherjee has stable vital parameters and he continues ...

16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday. Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020