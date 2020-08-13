Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alonso, Mets go for split with Nationals

But if Wednesday night's 11-6 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field is any indication, last year's National League Rookie of the Year might be locked in and ready to carry New York into playoff contention. Alonso doubled twice, homered and drove in three runs to lead the Mets' onslaught that put them in position to split their four-game series with Washington should they win on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:10 IST
Alonso, Mets go for split with Nationals

It hasn't been the start that Pete Alonso or the New York Mets would have preferred. But if Wednesday night's 11-6 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field is any indication, last year's National League Rookie of the Year might be locked in and ready to carry New York into playoff contention.

Alonso doubled twice, homered and drove in three runs to lead the Mets' onslaught that put them in position to split their four-game series with Washington should they win on Thursday. Alonso, who clouted 53 homers in 2019 and drove in 120 runs, entered Wednesday with a .197 average, two homers and seven RBIs. But he felt he was close to a breakthrough, based on the previous eight or nine games.

"It's like an airplane taking off," he said. "I'm in takeoff mode before you get to cruising altitude." Alonso's sixth-inning homer Wednesday, a line shot that curled inside the left field foul pole, was the type of well-struck ball that marked his rookie year. Even better signs were his doubles, both going to the opposite field.

With Alonso in attack mode, New York's lineup looked fearsome for a night. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also cracked homers, while Michael Conforto went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and scored three runs. They combined to go 7-for-11 with eight runs and eight RBIs, enabling the Mets to win easily on a night where they cycled through seven pitchers in a bullpen game and fell behind 3-0 before the top of the first inning was over.

New York will hope for length out of rookie left-hander David Peterson (2-1, 3.78) in the series finale. Peterson is coming off an 8-4 win Saturday night against Miami, when he allowed two runs on four hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. This will be his first outing against the Nationals. Washington could also use a good outing from its starter, right-hander Austin Voth (0-1, 1.80). He delivered five scoreless innings on Saturday night against Baltimore, leaving with a lead that the Nationals' bullpen coughed up in a 5-3 defeat.

Voth is 1-1 with a 5.40 earned run average in three games, two of them starts, against the Mets. Washington got only 2 2/3 innings from starter Anibal Sanchez on Wednesday night, then lost lefty reliever Sam Freeman to a flexor strain in the fourth inning.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the game that Freeman told him he felt a pop in his elbow while throwing his final pitch. Freeman is expected to have an MRI scan on Friday morning, Martinez said. While Washington is struggling to find consistency on the mound, its offense is finding a groove behind young star outfielder Juan Soto. He belted two homers Wednesday night, including a 466-foot shot that cleared the seats in the upper deck in right field.

That came just two nights after a 463-foot blast that cleared the Mets' "Big Apple" display behind the center field wall. "You don't even feel it," Soto said to mlb.com after Monday night's tape-measure shot. "You just see the ball jumping off the bat and don't feel anything."

-- Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

I love you Mumma: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a priceless throwback picture of herself along with her late mother and legendary star Sridevi. On Sridevis 57th birth anniversary, Kapoor on Instagram shared a black and white picture where she is see...

Facebook launches hub to help users with U.S. poll related information

Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a Voting Information Center for the 2020 U.S. elections to help voters easily navigate the poll process. The hub will connect Facebook and Instagram users to accurate and easy-to-find information about voti...

China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting

China shares ended little changed on Thursday, as caution ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns. Senior U.S. a...

Bihar govt is lying, manipulating COVID-19 figures: Tejashwi Yadav

Slamming the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused it of lying and manipulating the COVID-19 numbers in the state. While addressing a press conference here at the party office, he said, There u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020