Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd target Sancho says 'happy' at Dortmund

We've got some special young players coming up," said Sancho, who scored 17 league goals and set up another 16 last season. "I'm really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:07 IST
Soccer-Man Utd target Sancho says 'happy' at Dortmund
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In-demand winger Jadon Sancho says he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and is enjoying helping some of the younger players develop at the Bundesliga club. Sancho has been linked with a move to a host of top clubs including Manchester United, but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the England international is going nowhere.

The 20-year-old left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland this week and on Wednesday played the first 45 minutes of Dortmund's 6-0 victory over Austrian side SCR Altach alongside Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna. "I love playing with this lot. It's a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up," said Sancho, who scored 17 league goals and set up another 16 last season.

"I'm really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. "I joined when I was 17, some of the lads are the same age. I've been there and done that. I can guide them in what's good and what isn't. I can hopefully motivate them as well."

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

When will Microsoft Surface Duo be available in India and globally?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Young children would rather choose to explore choices than opt for rewards: Study

In comparison to elderly people, young children who are around the age of 4-5 are inclined in exploring more choices than keep an eye for an immediate reward, according to a new study. Exploration seems to be a major driving force during ea...

Nigerian lawyers fight back against police brutality, graft

When Divine Umukoro refused to pay police a bribe after breaking Lagos states night-time curfew, she says they slapped her, slashed her car tyres and threatened violence.A video of the incident went viral on Nigerian blogging sites, and Cit...

Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film

British actress Naomie Harris and musician Brian Eno have teamed up to produce a short film backing calls for urgent action to slow climate change, in support of civil disobedience campaign Extinction Rebellion. Harris, who plays Eve Moneyp...

Portland police declare gathering outside court house a riot

Fireworks and fire were being set around the United States federal courthouse building in Portland by protesters late on Wednesday, the police said in a tweet, declaring the gathering a riot. Anti-racism protests in cities, including Portla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020