Pakistan wins toss, bats in 2nd test; England drops Archer
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second test at a muggy Southampton on Thursday. Paceman Jofra Archer was dropped by England, with Sam Curran chosen ahead of Mark Wood as the replacement in a selection that gives more length to the batting department.
In England's other change, batsman Zak Crawley replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has returned to New Zealand for family reasons and will also miss the third test. Pakistan's only change saw Fawad Alam come in — for his first test appearance for 11 years — as an extra batsman at the expense of allrounder Shadab Khan, who was utilized for only 11.3 overs across the two innings in the three-wicket loss in Manchester last week. Lineups: England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah..