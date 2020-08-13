Mitchell Starc bulks up in order to maintain status as "fastest bowler"

Left Menu
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has bulked-up in his off season in the gym and as a result, the pacer now believes that he can break the mark of 100mph in terms of bowling speed.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has bulked-up in his off season in the gym and as a result, the pacer now believes that he can break the mark of 100mph in terms of bowling speed. Starc had come close five years ago in terms of recording the figure of 100mph on speed-o-meter.

"At the end of summers, I've been down to 87kg at my lowest and I'm at 93kg at the moment which is where I want to be at. I've started summers around that 90-91kg mark so I'm in a good place now, feeling really strong," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying. "It's been a good amount of time in the gym and now I'm back bowling and running and have enjoyed the time at home to be able to do that and rest the aches and pains of bowling through a 11-month tour like the other boys have as well," he added.

The pacer believes that the extra time spent in the gym might enable him to once again bowl fast deliveries and shatter records in terms of bowling speeds. "It would be nice but at the same time the two occasions I've been up around that (160kph) mark I've snapped my foot. Hopefully that's not the case but when everything's going well, that rhythm is happening and conditions suit, then I can get that speed gun up. Perhaps that extra time in the gym and extra time off I might be able to push the limits again," Starc said.

Starc was last seen in action in an ODI against New Zealand earlier this year in March. After the first ODI which was won by Australia, the remaining two matches were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pacer has so far played 57 Tests, 91 ODIs and 31 T20Is for Australia, managing to take 465 wickets across all three formats. Australia might tour England in September for three ODIs and as many T20Is and if the series goes ahead, Starc would be seen in action for the Aaron Finch-led side. (ANI)

