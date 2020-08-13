Left Menu
Sports Minister Rijiju to launch Fit India Freedom Run on Friday

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide Fit India Freedom run on Friday. "The Fit India Freedom Run is yet another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India Movement envisaged by our Honourable Prime Minister and involve our citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life," Rijiju said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide Fit India Freedom run on Friday. The run, to be orgainsed by the Sports Ministry, will be held from August 15 to October 2.

As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants to run at their own pace - anywhere and at any time of their convenience between the specified dates. The participants have the option to break up their runs over several days in this period. The total kilometers clocked can be tracked using a Global Positioning System (GPS) watch or manually, the ministry said in a statement. "The Fit India Freedom Run is yet another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India Movement envisaged by our Honourable Prime Minister and involve our citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life," Rijiju said. "This event is even more important at this time because staying fit is key to building strong immunity." Interested participants and organisations can register for the event on the Fit India website.

