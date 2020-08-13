Left Menu
Shuttler N Sikki Reddy, physio test positive for Covid-19

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arriving at the National Badminton Camp organised in Hyderabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:36 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arriving at the National Badminton Camp organised in Hyderabad. The camp was organised at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

"This came to light after Reddy and the physio took SAI's mandatory COVID test that is given to all players, coaches, and support staff on arrival," Sports Authority of India said in an official statement. Both Sikki and her physiotherapist are asymptomatic. Meanwhile, the academy has been closed down for sanitisation.

All primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran have been traced and are being given the RT PCR test again. "SAI's mandatory COVID test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for COVID 19. All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible," Gopichand said.

Earlier, six hockey players had also tested positive for Covid-19. The players who tested positive are -- Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak. (ANI)

