Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atalanta fairytale to serve club well going forward

“The fact that a boy from our youth ranks played in the most important match in Atalanta's history is representative of what we are trying to do,” Luca Percassi, Antonio's son and the club CEO, said. “We're happy.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:12 IST
Atalanta fairytale to serve club well going forward

Atalanta's dream is dead. Long live the dream. The Italian upstart's chance of winning the Champions League was ended by two very late goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat it 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Lisbon.

A semifinal appearance in its debut season in Europe's biggest club competition proved a step too far for the modest club from Bergamo, a city devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. But Atalanta expects the experience to serve it well next season after qualifying again for the Champions League through another club-best third-place finish in Serie A.

“I barely slept last night,” Atalanta president Antonio Percassi said on Thursday. “But we have to be happy for the performance against a really strong club. “This is a great lesson. We went to the university of football here and they are all important events because they will help the guys mature, these are new experiences for them, too.” The remarkable campaign earned Atalanta a stack of cash, and while the club's history makes it unlikely to splash out, at least it will have more options in the transfer market.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is keen to hold onto the club's more important players after the Champions League run threw them into the spotlight, garnering attention from Europe's bigger clubs. “Now that we have finished this tour de force, we have until the beginning of the season to understand where we can intervene. Always thinking of the conditions of a club like Atalanta, we will do everything to improve,” Percassi said.

He added the players will be rewarded for their endeavor. “We don't want to lose any of our big players but if a crazy offer comes in we will do the necessary evaluations. But our plan is to create continuity and reinforce the squad where possible and improve.” One of the club's first targets will be to find a player similar to key forward Josip Iličić, the team's top scorer this season with 21, including five in the Champions League. He missed the quarterfinal due to personal problems.

“He would be the first great buy, everything is being done to have him back as soon as possible,” Percassi said. “The news is positive and we are optimistic. Finding a player like him is not easy, but we are looking for a 'vice- Iličić.'" Atalanta also want to continue its tradition of bringing through homegrown talent. That was seen on Wednesday when 19-year-old midfielder Jacopo Da Riva was sent on less than two weeks after his senior professional debut. “The fact that a boy from our youth ranks played in the most important match in Atalanta's history is representative of what we are trying to do,” Luca Percassi, Antonio's son and the club CEO, said.

“We're happy. We think we have six or seven boys with enormous potential and the quicker they mature the quicker they can help this group that in the past few years has proved itself. That's Atalanta's philosophy and we are proud of that.” Atalanta also hopes to be able to play its Champions League matches next season at its own stadium. The Gewiss Stadium is undergoing lengthy renovations after failing to conform to UEFA regulations. The team's “home” this season was San Siro in Milan. There will be a UEFA inspection on Sept. 7-8.

If they get their home back, their fans might also be allowed to attend. The small city of Bergamo was one of the epicenters of the virus outbreak in Italy. More than 6,000 people died with COVID-19 in the province. Images of a convoy of military trucks driving coffins out of the city because the crematorium couldn't keep up were beamed around the world.

None of the Atalanta players left the city even during one of the most severe lockdowns in the world, and they constantly talked about bringing joy back to their supporters. “The people of Bergamo were hit hard and wounded, Atalanta helped return their smiles a bit and make them think of something else for an hour and a half,” Percassi senior said. “We are also Bergamaschi, it was a hard and difficult period for all of us.

“Everything we have done we dedicate to our city. This season will go down in history, we have broken all of the club's records and we did so with the emotional involvement of a population which didn't deserve everything that happened.” The dream lives on..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit falls 95 pc to Rs 58 cr

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The ...

Golf-European Tour withdraws Wattel from Celtic Classic over COVID-19 concerns

The European Tour said on Thursday it had withdrawn Frenchman Romain Wattel from the Celtic Classic this week as a precaution, after he came in contact with compatriot Alex Levy, who tested positive for COVID-19. Levy was earlier withdrawn ...

Lioness gives birth to three cubs in Gwalior zoo

After 28 years, an Asiatic lioness on Thursday gave birth to three cubs at the municipal corporation-run Gandhi Zoological Park here, an official said. The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines in view of...

Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020