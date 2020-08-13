Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel expects to see out the season at Ferrari

Four times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel recognised he was sailing through a 'rough sea' but said on Thursday there had been no talks with Ferrari about parting ways before the end of the season. The German has scored just 10 points from five races, compared to team mate Charles Leclerc's 45.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:19 IST
Motor racing-Vettel expects to see out the season at Ferrari
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Four times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel recognised he was sailing through a 'rough sea' but said on Thursday there had been no talks with Ferrari about parting ways before the end of the season.

The German has scored just 10 points from five races, compared to team mate Charles Leclerc's 45. Ferrari announced in May that Vettel, who had been expecting a new contract, would be leaving at the end of the year with Spaniard Carlos Sainz joining from McLaren.

There has since been some speculation about whether the German, who won his titles with Red Bull and has been linked with Racing Point for 2021, would even see out the campaign with the Italian team. "I've been in a happier place," he said when asked in a Spanish Grand Prix video conference how frustrated he felt with the way things were going.

"I love fighting at the front, winning and feeling you can achieve great results. "It will be difficult this year with the package that we have."

Asked whether he had any concerns about being shown the door early, he replied: "Oh I don't know, I don't think so. "We haven't even considered or spoken about it. So I guess its not just a question for myself. I know what I'm aware of, I know the job that I can do. At the moment it's not been the cleanest run.

"I'm sure if things calm down and I get a decent chance then I will use it." Vettel said he still got pleasure from driving the car but obviously not as much as when fighting at the front and having smooth races.

The 33-year-old did not answer directly when asked whether he still trusted the team and felt he was getting equal treatment to Leclerc. "I am not trying to get into any of this. I'm just trying to do my job. Obviously at the moment its not all plain sailing and calm, it's a rather rough sea, but it is what it is and I have to do the best I can."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit falls 95 pc to Rs 58 cr

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The ...

Golf-European Tour withdraws Wattel from Celtic Classic over COVID-19 concerns

The European Tour said on Thursday it had withdrawn Frenchman Romain Wattel from the Celtic Classic this week as a precaution, after he came in contact with compatriot Alex Levy, who tested positive for COVID-19. Levy was earlier withdrawn ...

Lioness gives birth to three cubs in Gwalior zoo

After 28 years, an Asiatic lioness on Thursday gave birth to three cubs at the municipal corporation-run Gandhi Zoological Park here, an official said. The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines in view of...

Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020