Reunion with Beckham: Blaise Matuidi signed by Inter Miami
Midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a 2018 World Cup champion for France, signed with Inter Miami and will be reunited with team co-owner David Beckham. "To have a World Cup winner of Blaise's quality in our new team is such a proud moment, for us as owners and for our fans." Matuidi led Italian power Juventus to the 2019-20 Serie A title.PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:36 IST
Midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a 2018 World Cup champion for France, signed with Inter Miami and will be reunited with team co-owner David Beckham. Matuidi and Beckham were teammates with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.
"I couldn't be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person," Beckham said in a statement Thursday. "To have a World Cup winner of Blaise's quality in our new team is such a proud moment, for us as owners and for our fans." Matuidi led Italian power Juventus to the 2019-20 Serie A title. He's a four-time Ligue 1 winner and three-time Serie A winner and was the 2015 French player of the year. He'll occupy an international roster slot, and Miami hopes to have him by the first week of September.
- READ MORE ON:
- Blaise Matuidi
- David Beckham
- Inter Miami
- France
- Miami
- Paris SaintGermain
- Serie A
- Juventus
- Ligue
ALSO READ
France's crisis recovery may be better than expected - central bank head
INSIGHT-Anti-Amazon campaigners in France team up to say “non” to firm’s expansion
Jailed Basque leader swaps prison for house arrest in France
A virus cluster in France splits generations, raises fears
France's Renault posts massive loss as trouble piles up