Reports: Friday's Cards-White Sox game postponed

The Cardinals have only played five games this season due to a rash of positive coronavirus tests affecting at least 16 players and staff members. St. Louis was scheduled to play three games against the White Sox this weekend, followed by three against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field from Monday to Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:40 IST
The St. Louis Cardinals' game Friday in Chicago against the White Sox has reportedly been postponed. Multiple outlets said the teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, which would mark the Cardinals' first action since July 29.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Major League Baseball. Saturday's games are contingent upon the results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman posted Thursday on Twitter that he'd heard a St. Louis coach had tested positive. The Cardinals have only played five games this season due to a rash of positive coronavirus tests affecting at least 16 players and staff members.

St. Louis was scheduled to play three games against the White Sox this weekend, followed by three against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field from Monday to Wednesday. --Field Level Media

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

