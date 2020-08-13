Reports: Friday's Cards-White Sox game postponed

The St. Louis Cardinals' game Friday in Chicago against the White Sox has reportedly been postponed. Multiple outlets said the teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, which would mark the Cardinals' first action since July 29.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Major League Baseball. Saturday's games are contingent upon the results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman posted Thursday on Twitter that he'd heard a St. Louis coach had tested positive. The Cardinals have only played five games this season due to a rash of positive coronavirus tests affecting at least 16 players and staff members.

St. Louis was scheduled to play three games against the White Sox this weekend, followed by three against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field from Monday to Wednesday. --Field Level Media