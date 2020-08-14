Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizards get first bubble win vs. Celtics' reserves

Ish Smith's jumper at the 4:48 mark and his free throw 27 seconds later made it a seven-point game. Boston pulled within 94-90 on a three-point play by Semi Ojeleye with 1:18 to go, but the Celtics never scored again.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:19 IST
Wizards get first bubble win vs. Celtics' reserves

Thomas Bryant scored 26 points Thursday afternoon and the Washington Wizards earned their first win in the NBA bubble, beating the Boston Celtics 96-90 in both teams' regular-season finale near Orlando. Bryant's two free throws with 6:02 remaining broke the game's ninth and final tie and the Wizards (25-47) held off the Celtics (48-24), who rested all five starters in preparation for the start of next week's playoffs.

Third-seeded Boston opens against the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. In a tightly contested game that featured 14 lead changes, the Wizards trailed 85-83 after a Tacko Fall hoop with 7:10 remaining.

Bryant then hit a game-tying jumper, the go-ahead free throws and a layup in a personal six-point run that gave Washington an 89-85 advantage with 5:32 to go. Ish Smith's jumper at the 4:48 mark and his free throw 27 seconds later made it a seven-point game.

Boston pulled within 94-90 on a three-point play by Semi Ojeleye with 1:18 to go, but the Celtics never scored again. Troy Brown Jr. iced the win with two free throws with 14.7 seconds left. Bryant's 26 points came on 10-for-15 shooting. He added nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Brown added 17 points, Smith had 11 to go with a game-high eight assists and Jerome Robinson added 10 points for the Wizards, who beat the Celtics for the second time this season. Johnathan Williams corralled a career-high 16 rebounds for Washington.

Jeff Green had 23 points and Ojeleye 13 for the Celtics, who played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis. Vincent Poirier collected a team-high nine rebounds for Boston.

The Celtics outshot the Wizards overall 39.8 percent to 38.6, but Washington outscored Boston 30-24 from beyond the 3-point arc. Bryant connected on two of his four 3-point attempts. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says all U.S. governors should mandate masks to slow coronavirus' spread

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the United States. In his second day on the campa...

Grounded ship emptied of oil, but heavy damage for Mauritius

Almost all the remaining oil has been pumped from a Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius, but its initial spill of 1,000 tons of fuel has severely damaged the Indian Ocean islands coral reefs and once pristine coast, environmental g...

Jordan say Israel-UAE deal should prod Israel to accept Palestinian state

Jordan said that the deal announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could push forward stalled peace negotiations if it succeeds in prodding Israel to accept a Palestinian state on land that Israel had occupied in the 1...

Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over USD 2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said late Thursday that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020