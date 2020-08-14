Reports: Chiefs, Kelce agree to parameters of extension

Tight end Travis Kelce is close to an agreement on a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The news comes hours after San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle reportedly agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cited sources in his report that the sides agreed to the parameters of a four-year extension, a move that would keep Kelce with the Chiefs for the next six seasons. NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs and Kelce are looking at a long-term extension, one that will be at least five years.

Kelce is in the fourth season of a five-year contract and is set to make base salaries of $8 million in 2020 and $7.75 million in 2021, per Spotrac. Kelce, 30, recorded 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season. He has 507 catches for 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns in 96 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The University of Cincinnati product has made five straight Pro Bowls (2015-19) and was an All-Pro selection in 2016 and 2018. He helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in the 2019 campaign. --Field Level Media