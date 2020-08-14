Cowboys sign DE Griffen to one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $6 million, with the 10-year veteran making a base of $3 million this season and $3 million in roster bonuses, according to reports. The Cowboys confirmed the move Wednesday night.

Griffen recorded 74.5 sacks in 147 games (88 starts) for the Vikings, earning Pro Bowl honors four times. The Vikings picked him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, The Cowboys are able to bookend Griffen with DeMarcus Lawrence, filling the void left by Robert Quinn, who left in free agency to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Griffen, 32, opted out of his contract with the Vikings in February. Griffen left the Vikings in September 2018 after reportedly threatening hotel employees and being evaluated at a hospital, missing five games before rejoining the club in late October. He revealed in April that he spent most of the rest of that season at a treatment facility -- in his words, a "sober house" -- without teammates knowing about his location.

--Field Level Media